Surging stock markets in Asia look increasingly dangerous

But the very high levels of froth in quite different Asian markets—all with distinct apparent justifications—is in itself a concerning sign. The pandemic won’t last forever: Unless all those different bullish stories turn out to be structural tailwinds somehow, it is unclear why Asian EM stocks generally should suddenly be doing so very much better than the U.S. or Japan. The U.S. equity market rally, as extreme as it has been, has been driven by expectations for the years ahead, while investors look past the ugly reality of earnings through the pandemic.