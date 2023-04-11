Surging tech stocks are about to run into an earnings season buzzsaw

Surging tech stocks are about to run into an earnings season buzzsaw3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 09:54 PM IST
Apple, Microsoft and other megacaps are almost single-handedly responsible for the S&P 500’s 7% advance this year amid turmoil in the banking industry that’s caused investors to flock to perceived havens
This year’s rally in the shares of the biggest technology companies is the best thing going for bulls. It’s about to run into an earnings season that’s expected to deliver the biggest profit drop for the tech sector in more than a decade.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×