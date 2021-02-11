Surprise demand at India bond sale spurs speculation of RBI hand

Surprise demand at a special auction for Indian government bonds has spurred speculation that the nation’s central bank was buying in the secondary market.

The benchmark 10-year bond was sold at 5.9726% cutoff yield, lower than 6.03% estimated in a survey by Bloomberg News. The 2025 bond saw a cutoff yield of 5.5410%, lower than the estimated 5.60%. The central bank accepted ₹2,000 crore ($275 million) more in each bond than the total ₹22000 crore it had planned to raise.

The Reserve Bank of India has been active in the market to ensure that the benchmark yield is anchored below 6%. On Wednesday, the central bank bought bulk of the bonds in the 10-year segment at a higher than expected price in an open market purchase auction signaling its intention.

“It appears that the the RBI bought bonds in the secondary market to keep yields anchored," said Debendra Dash, head of fixed income at AU Small Finance in Mumbai. Once the central bank started buying, traders who had gone short may have also jumped in to cover their positions, and that boosted demand for bonds, he said.

Yields fell further in secondary market trades on Thursday after the sale with large trades reported in the benchmark paper. The 10-year note dropped five basis points to 5.96%. Investors got an indication of the RBI’s intention earlier in the day when the underwriting commissions, which primary dealers get for underwriting bonds, came in much lower than market estimates.

Over 262 billion rupees of transactions were reported under the voice-based section for local trades, according to the Clearing Corp. of India data, which traders say was unusually high and pointed to RBI intervention. These trades suggest that the bonds auctioned on Thursday were immediately sold in the secondary market.

The central bank accepted 15 bids for the 2025 bond and 18 bids for the 2030 bond, it said. The bonds were part of last Friday’s auction, where bids were rejected as traders demanded higher yields. The central bank is due to sell another ₹26,000 crore of bonds at a pre-scheduled auction this Friday.

“The market reaction indicates the central bank may protect 6% to 6.10% through a combination of primary and secondary market intervention," said Ritesh Bhusari, deputy general manager for treasury at South Indian Bank. “Otherwise, there is a lack of genuine commercial demand."

The RBI may buy ₹3 trillion of bonds in the current financial year and in excess of that in the following 12 months to help smooth the passage of the borrowing program, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

