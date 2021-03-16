Suryoday Finance Bank raises 170 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The anchor investors include Axis Mutual Fund, IDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd, Aditya Birla Sunlife Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte and India Max Investment Fund Ltd.
The IPO comprises fresh issuance of 81,50,000 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1,09,43,070 equity scrips by existing shareholders.
Those offering shares through the OFS (offer for sale) route include International Financial Corporation (IFC), Gaja Capital, HDFC Holdings, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, DWM (International) Mauritius Ltd and Americorp Ventures.
The issue, with a price band of ₹303-305 apiece, will be open for subscription during March 17-19. At the upper end of the issue, the IPO will fetch ₹582 crore.
The bank has proposed to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its capital base to meet future capital requirements.
The small finance bank has over 20 institutional investors with a mix of institutional investors, development funds, and private equity investors.