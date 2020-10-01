The bank has proposed to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier –1 capital base to meet future capital requirements

Suryoday Small Finance Bank files IPO papers with Sebi

1 min read . 04:03 PM IST

PTI

The initial public offering comprises fresh issuance of 1,15,95,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 84,66,796 equity scrips by existing shareholders, according to the draft papers filed with Sebi