Suryoday Small Finance Bank lists at 4% discount over issue price

The bank has been able to diversify its product portfolio into segments such as commercial vehicles, home loans and other loans but its large chunk still depends on microfinance business (MFI) (70%). Due to covid, its large exposure to MFI business deteriorated the bank’s assets quality however it is expected to get normalized once collections efficiency improves. In terms of region business presence, major business (75-80% of revenue) comes from three states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha and these states were severely impacted by the pandemic.