Suryoday SFB share price rises over 14% on strong Q4FY24 business update

Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank jumped up 14.30% in today's early morning deals to reach ₹190.85 apiece following the release of the bank's Q4FY24 business update. In a filing to the exchange on Wednesday, the bank said it witnessed robust growth in all performance parameters, both sequentially and on a year-over-year basis.

The bank's disbursements during the fourth quarter of FY24 jumped to ₹2,340 crore, a 39% YoY improvement compared to ₹1,688 crore in the same period last year, while the disbursements of the bank in FY24 stood at over ₹6,900 crore as compared to ₹5,083 crore in FY23, a 36% YoY rise, on the back of continued momentum in Vikas Loan as well as Retail Assets disbursements.

The bank's gross advances showed healthy growth, reaching ₹8,650 crore in Q4FY24, an increase of 41% compared to Q4FY23 gross advances of ₹6,114 crore. On the deposits front, the bank saw a 50% YoY jump in total deposits in Q4 FY24 to ₹7,775 crore.

The Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) stood at ₹1,566 crore, marking a 77% increase from ₹884 crore in Q4 FY23.

"The bank is committed to building a strong retail liability book. The CASA ratio has improved by 1.6% [from 18.5% to 20.1%], and retail deposits grew by ₹800 crores on a QoQ basis," said Suryoday Small Finance Bank in its regulatory filing.

Following its listing in March 2021, the bank shares experienced a notable decline, persisting until June 2022. However, they subsequently displayed robust upward momentum, with current trading levels reflecting a substantial 142% increase from their lowest point of ₹77.50 apiece, observed in June 2022.

Despite this noteworthy recovery, the shares remain distant from reaching their IPO price of ₹305, presently standing at 38% lower. It's worth noting that the stock has not surpassed its IPO price since its listing.

