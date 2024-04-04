Suryoday SFB share price rises over 14% on strong Q4FY24 business update
Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares surged 14.30% to ₹190.85 after Q4FY24 business update. Disbursements of the bank in FY’24 stood at over ₹6,900 crore as compared to ₹5,083 crore in FY23, a 36% YoY rise, on the back of continued momentum in Vikas Loan as well as Retail Assets disbursements.
Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank jumped up 14.30% in today's early morning deals to reach ₹190.85 apiece following the release of the bank's Q4FY24 business update. In a filing to the exchange on Wednesday, the bank said it witnessed robust growth in all performance parameters, both sequentially and on a year-over-year basis.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started