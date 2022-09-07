Sebi turns scrutiny on block deals3 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 12:37 AM IST
Sebi has stepped up scrutiny of front-running and other market manipulation cases following rising complaints
Sebi has stepped up scrutiny of front-running and other market manipulation cases following rising complaints
MUMBAI : Suspicious trading activity before so-called block deals, in which a large number of shares change hands in a pre-negotiated transaction, has now become part of a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) probe.