Sebi turns scrutiny on block deals

A bulk deal is a mechanism through which promoters and institutional investors buy or sell shares on the exchanges. These are pre-negotiated transactions where the buyer, seller and price are already set. Ideally, they should happen between only the intended parties—the buyer and the seller—but it appears that third parties often use the information to profit from the price swings caused by the large order, a practice called front-running. Moreover, since the transaction happens through regular order-matching mechanisms of exchanges, other buyers can potentially interfere in the transaction if their bids are identical to those fixed for the bulk deal.