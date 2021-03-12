Indian stock markets were higher in noon trade but off their day's highs. The Nifty was up 0.7% higher at 15,278 after hitting 15,336 in early trade. Sensex was up about 350 points. Asian markets were mostly higher today tracking record close on Wall Street after the US president signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law.

"Upon opening, the Index has crossed the resistance of 15300 which was crucial. We need to sustain above this level for the day. If we keep above this zone, the Nifty should be headed higher to levels closer to 15600," says Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

"The support for the market is now at 14900 and any dip or correction can be used to initiate fresh long positions," he added.

The Nifty IT index as up 0.6% while Nifty private bank index rose nearly 1%.

"The 'risk on' in global equity markets got another push with the passage of the $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus. Now, since markets have run too much, at around 15400 Nifty, it is better to take a pause rather than buy. Partial profit booking also may be considered. The market has high resilience and the momentum is favourable but valuations and risks are high," says VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Buy on dips' has been a successful strategy so far. IT has been leading this leg of the rally. Now financials may catch up," he adds.

Elsewhere, IDBI Bank surged 12% after Reserve Bank of India removed certain restrictions on the lender.

Investors are also awaiting retail inflation data for February later in the day. A Reuters poll showed that retail inflation probably rose but remained within the central bank's target range.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via