Sustenance of 15,300 key for more upsides on Nifty: Analysts

"The 'risk on' in global equity markets got another push with the passage of the $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus. Now, since markets have run too much, at around 15400 Nifty, it is better to take a pause rather than buy. Partial profit booking also may be considered. The market has high resilience and the momentum is favourable but valuations and risks are high," says VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.