OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Suumaya Industries recommends bonus shares issue in 1:1 ratio
Listen to this article

Suumaya Industries on Monday informed that the board of directors of the company at their meeting held today has recommended bonus shares issue in the ratio of 1:1. The record date for the purpose of Bonus Issue will be intimated in due course. The stock was trading about 1% higher at 300 per share on the BSE in Monday's afternoon session.

“the board of directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 21, 2022 at 10.30 am has inter-alia recommended Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the ratio of 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 1:1, {100%}) held by the shareholders of the Company as on record date, subject to the approval of Shareholders and other regulatory authorities, if any," the company said in an exchange filing today.

The company last month had informed that the company's board will consider the proposal of bonus issue of equity shares on February 21, 2022 nd a proposal for alteration in the capital clause (Increasing the authorized share capital) of the Memorandum of Association of the company.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The board has further considered and recommended increase in Authorised share capital of the company from 54 crores to 75 crores and consequent amendment to clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of Shareholders, Suumaya Industries added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout