Suven Life Sciences rights issue: The rights issue committee of board of directors of Suven Life Sciences Ltd has fixed the record date for the issuance of rights. As per the companies latest exchange filing, Suven Life Sciences rights issue's record date has been fixed on 18th October 2022. The rights issue size is ₹399.80 crore and issue price has been fixed at ₹55 per equity share, ₹18.80 lower from its current share price of ₹73.80 apiece on NSE (at 10:30 AM).

Informing stock market exchanges in regard to Suven Life Sciences rights issue record date, the company said, "This is to inform that the Rights Issue committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. October 12, 2022 has fixed Tuesday, October 18, 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive rights entitlements in the Rights Issue of the Company approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 24, 2022 on the terms & conditions as approved by the Rights Issue committee of Board of Directors on October 12, 2022."

Here we list out 5 important Suven Life Sciences' rights issue details:

1] Suven Life Sciences rights issue record date: The rights issue committee of board of directors of the small-cap company has fixed record date on 18th October 2022.

2] Suven Life Sciences rights issue price: The rights issue committee of board of directors of the company has fixed rights issue price at ₹55 per equity share, around 25 per cent lower from its current share price of ₹73.80 apiece.

3] Suven Life Sciences rights issue entitlement: Shareholders of the stock on the record date will be entitled for rights issue. They will be entitled for one equity share for every two company shared held on the record date.

4] Suven Life Sciences rights issue size: The rights issue committee of the board of directors of the company has allowed to offer 72,691,239 shares of the company in this rights issue.

5] Suven Life Sciences rights issue listing: These rights or share are proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The company is yet to announce listing and subscription dates.