Suven Life Science rights issue: Record date announced. 5 things you should know1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 11:08 AM IST
- Suven Life Sciences' record date for rights issue has been fixed on 18th October 2022
Suven Life Sciences rights issue: The rights issue committee of board of directors of Suven Life Sciences Ltd has fixed the record date for the issuance of rights. As per the companies latest exchange filing, Suven Life Sciences rights issue's record date has been fixed on 18th October 2022. The rights issue size is ₹399.80 crore and issue price has been fixed at ₹55 per equity share, ₹18.80 lower from its current share price of ₹73.80 apiece on NSE (at 10:30 AM).