Suven Life Science rights issue: Record date announced. 5 things you should know

Informing stock market exchanges in regard to Suven Life Sciences rights issue record date, the company said, "This is to inform that the Rights Issue committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. October 12, 2022 has fixed Tuesday, October 18, 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive rights entitlements in the Rights Issue of the Company approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 24, 2022 on the terms & conditions as approved by the Rights Issue committee of Board of Directors on October 12, 2022."