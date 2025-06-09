Suzlon block deal: Promoters sell 20 crore shares via open market. Details here

Suzlon block deal: Shares of renewable energy firm Suzlon Energy witnessed a large trade on Monday, June 9, as its promoters sold 20 crore shares via the open market.

In a press release today, Suzlon Energy shared the details of the stake offloaded by the promoters or promoter group, amounting to a 1.46% holding. Ranchhodbhai Ramjibhai HUF, Ranchhodbhai Ramjibhai Family Trust, The Tanti Trust, Rambhaben Ukabhai, and Tanti Holdings Private Limited were the five promoters involved in the Suzlon Energy block deal.

Suzlon Block Deal Details Ranchhodbhai Ramjibhai sold 5.27 crore shares (amounting to 0.38% stake), Ranchhodbhai Ramjibhai Family Trust offloaded 5.28 crore (0.39%) shares, while Rambhaben Ukabhai sold 2.75 crore (0.20%) Suzlon stocks. The Tanti Trust exited the company by selling the 1,000 shares it owned. Meanwhile, Tanti Holdings Private Limited sold 6.69 crore shares, representing a 0.49% stake.

Following the Suzlon stake sale, the total promoter holding in the multibagger stock declined to 11.75% from 13.21% earlier.

According to a CNBC TV-18 report, the stake was sold by the promoters at ₹66 per share. However, Mint could not independently verify this, and details will be available later this evening once exchanges release their block and bulk deals details.

Suzlon Energy is a retail favourite stock, with 56,12,976 retail shareholders, owning a cumulative 25.12% stake as of the March quarter. LIC, Vanguard are among some of the marquee names holding a stake in Suzlon Energy.

Suzlon Energy Stock Trend Following the block deal, Suzlon Energy share price closed on a flat-to-positive note, rising 0.6%. In the last one year, Suzlon Energy stock has risen 35%. However, over a longer time frame, it has emerged as a multibagger stock, rallying 379% in two years and 1591% in five years.

The company recently posted a strong March quarter performance, wherein it reported a net profit of ₹1,181 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹254 crore in the same period last fiscal, marking a 365% year-on-year growth. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 73% year-on-year to ₹3,774 crore.

Following the company's robust numbers in the March quarter, global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has maintained its ‘overweight’ rating on the stock and has a target price of ₹77 apiece, while Motilal Oswal has also retained its ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a price target of ₹83 apiece.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.