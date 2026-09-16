Suzlon Energy, Adani Power share prices fall: Check 1-week, 1-year and 5-year returns

Power stocks Suzlon Energy and Adani Power remained under pressure in Tuesday’s trade, with both counters declining during intraday deals. While Suzlon has been facing weakness across several recent time frames, Adani Power has also retreated despite delivering strong returns over longer periods.

Suzlon Energy share price falls Suzlon Energy shed 2.5% to hit an intraday low of ₹41.76. The decline added to the stock’s recent weakness, with the shares losing 7% in 1 week, 10.5% in 1 month, 27% in 3 months and 28% in the last 1 year.

However, the renewable energy stock has delivered substantial returns over a longer horizon. In 5 years, Suzlon Energy has given multibagger returns, rising 606%.

The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹61.45 in November 2025, while its 52-week low stands at ₹38.17, recorded in March 2026.

Adani Power share price slips Meanwhile, Adani Power fell 0.8% to its intraday low of ₹200.40 per share.

The Adani Group stock has declined 6% in 1 week, 1.6% in 1 month and 9% in 3 months. However, it has gained 31% in 6 months and 58% in the last 1 year. Over a five-year period, the Adani Group stock has delivered multibagger returns, soaring 925%.

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Adani Power touched its 52-week high of ₹254.15 in May 2026, while its 52-week low was ₹125.20 in September 2025.

A key recent development involving the company has been an operational issue at its thermal power plant in Jharkhand, which primarily supplies electricity to Bangladesh.

A technical fault at the Adani Power thermal power plant has deepened Bangladesh’s ongoing power crisis. Bangladeshi officials had earlier indicated that restoring the power supply could take several days.

What is happening at Suzlon Energy? One of the recent developments keeping Suzlon Energy in focus was its 31st Annual General Meeting, held last Friday. Shareholders approved all resolutions placed before them at the AGM.

The resolutions included adoption of the Financial Statements for FY26, along with the reappointment of Vinod R Tanti as Director. Shareholders also approved the remuneration of the Cost Auditors for FY26.

The company’s latest quarterly performance also provides important context. Suzlon Energy reported a net profit of ₹305.22 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹324.32 crore in the year-ago period. The company had reported a net profit of ₹1,114.35 crore in Q4FY26.

While quarterly net profit declined marginally year-on-year, the company maintained strong revenue from operations. Q1FY27 net revenue from operations stood at ₹3,819.36 crore, compared with ₹3,117.33 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. In Q4FY26, revenue from operations stood at ₹5,468.06 crore.

What happened at Adani Power’s Godda plant? According to a report in Dhaka-based newspaper The Daily Star, one of the two units of the 1,600 MW Godda plant in Jharkhand, India, was taken offline after developing a boiler problem late on Thursday.

The report said the shutdown occurred just as the plant had started increasing generation following weeks of reduced output caused by coal transportation disruptions.

The development comes as Bangladesh continues to grapple with a significant power crisis. The situation had become severe enough for the government last month to resort to a curfew of sorts, asking malls and markets to close by 8 pm to conserve electricity.

For Adani Power, the Godda plant’s operational disruption has therefore emerged as a key recent development, while Suzlon’s latest stock movement comes after a period of significant gains as investors assess its quarterly performance and other company updates.