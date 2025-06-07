Suzlon Energy block deal: Promoters Tanti Family & Trust to offload 20 crore shares worth ₹1,295 crore

Suzlon Energy block deal: Suzlon Energy is likely to report a massive block deal in the coming week, with its promoters, Tanti Family & Trust, looking to offload as many as 20 crore shares worth ₹1,295 crore. According to CNBC Awaaz, the promoters are eyeing a fundraise of nearly ₹1,300 crore via the block deal.

The Suzlon Group's renewable energy major is expected to execute the block deal with its shares likely offered at a discount of up to three per cent to the current market price (CMP). According to CNBC Awaaz, shares will be offloaded at a floor price of ₹64.75 per equity share with a 2.9 per cent discount to the CMP.

LiveMint could not independently verify the details of the report.

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal is believed to be the sole broker for the transaction. However, Suzlon Energy has not yet issued any official notice or clarification about the block deal so far. According to the report, the lock-in period is 180 days post the block deal for further sale.

Suzlon Energy Q4 Results The wind energy solutions provider, Suzlon Energy, announced its January to March quarter results on 29 May 2025. The company reported a 365 per cent jump in its net profit to ₹1,181 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹254 crore in the same period the previous financial year.

However, Suzlon's profit jump was due to a deferred tax gain of ₹601 crore, which inflated the bottom line. Apart from the deferred tax gain, the company's revenues from core operations also jumped 73 per cent to ₹3,774 crore in the fourth quarter, compared on a year-on-year basis.

The renewable energy company's net cash position also improved to ₹1,943 crore as of the quarter ended March 2025, compared sequentially with ₹836 crore in the third quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25.

Suzlon Energy share price trend Suzlon Energy shares have given stock market investors multibagger returns, rising more than 1,900 per cent in the last five years, and 34.19 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have gained 2.5 per cent in 2025, and a 22.41 per cent rise in the last one-month period. The shares closed flat, 0.07 per cent lower at ₹66.74 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹66.79 at the previous stock market close, according to data collected from BSE website.

The shares of the renewable energy solutions provider hit their 52-week high levels at ₹86.04 on 12 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹46 on 7 April 2025. The company's market capitalisation was at ₹91,260.63 crore as of the stock market close on 7 June 2025.