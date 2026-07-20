Suzlon Energy board to consider Q1FY27 results on July 28; shares down 10% in July

Suzlon Energy, one of the leading global renewable energy solutions providers, said its Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, 28 July, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27).

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For the quarter ended March 2026, the company reported a 5.6% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,114 crore, primarily due to a lower deferred tax benefit. It had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,181 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company recorded a deferred tax benefit of ₹284.32 crore during the reporting quarter, significantly lower than the ₹600.75 crore recognised in the year-ago period.

However, revenue from operations rose sharply to ₹5,468 crore in the March quarter from ₹3,774 crore a year earlier.

For the full financial year 2025-26, consolidated net profit increased to ₹3,163 crore from ₹2,072 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations also climbed to ₹16,679 crore in FY26, compared with ₹10,851 crore in FY25.

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Backed by a healthy order book of 5.9 GW, with 66% of the orders coming from the public sector and the commercial & industrial (C&I) segment, the company continues to witness strong demand for its wind energy solutions.

Recent developments In late June, the company secured its first commercial order for its newly launched S175 (5.0 MW) wind turbine, marking a significant milestone for its next-generation renewable energy portfolio.

The 105 MW order was placed by Sunsure Energy just two weeks after the launch of the S175, making it the debut commercial project for what Suzlon describes as India's tallest and most powerful wind turbine.

According to the company, the S175 has been developed to support firm and dispatchable renewable power while expanding the addressable market for wind energy projects in India.

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Meanwhile, at its recent investor meet, the company outlined plans to transform itself from a wind turbine manufacturer into a full-stack renewable energy (RE) solutions provider, targeting significant expansion across project development, operations and maintenance (O&M) services, solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and international markets.

The management also highlighted a structural upcycle in global electricity demand and laid out ambitious FY31 targets, including a revenue CAGR of more than 25%, expansion of its renewable energy order book to 15 GW, growth in annual renewable energy sales to 10 GW, and an increase in assets under management (AUM) to over 70 GW.

Shares drop 10% in July after a bumper rally Suzlon Energy shares witnessed renewed selling pressure in July, declining 10% so far this month after ending each of the previous four months in the green and delivering a cumulative return of 38%.

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The rally provided much-needed relief to shareholders after the stock remained under prolonged correction between May 2025 and February 2026, during which it had declined 45%.

Although the stock has staged a sharp recovery in recent months, it is still trading 38% below its all-time high of ₹86, touched in September 2024.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.