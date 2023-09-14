Smallcap stocks have witnessed a stellar rally this year on the back of increased investors’ interest amid better performance and improving macroeconomic situation in the country.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index has surged more than 30% this year so far, while the index is up over 40% in the last six months.

The equity mutual funds saw a significant surge in net inflows during August that reached a five-month high of ₹20,245.26 crore. The inflows in equity funds were at ₹7,625.96 crore in July 2023, as per data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The Small Cap Mutual Funds in India saw an inflow of ₹4,265 crore compared to ₹4,171.44 crore MoM. On the contrary, large-cap funds saw the outflow of ₹348 crore.

The Total Assets Under Management (AUM) of India’s Mutual Fund industry was at ₹46.63 lakh crore (including close-ended schemes), showing a slight increase from ₹46.37 lakh crore, MoM.

Let us take a look at the top 10 smallcap stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in August:

Top 10 smallcap buys by Mutual Funds

In the smallcap segment, mutual funds bought 64.71 crore shares of Suzlon Energy worth ₹1,589 crore in August, followed by 80 lakh shares of SJS Enterprises worth ₹546 crore, as per a report by ICICI Direct.

The other top buys by mutual funds among the smallcap stocks include Inox Wind, BSE, Piramal Pharma, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Godrej Industries, Vishnu Chemicals, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals and Premier Explosives.

View Full Image Source: ICICI Direct

Top 10 smallcap sells by Mutual Funds

Mutual funds sold ₹293 crore worth Campus Activewear shares, ₹205 crore worth shares of SIS Ltd and also sold Anupam Rasayan shares aggregating to ₹172 crore last month, the ICICI Direct report showed.

Among other top smallcap sells by mutual funds in August include Camlin Fine Sciences, Globus Spirits, Mahanagar Gas, Dreamfolks Services, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Tanla Platforms and Jupiter Wagons.

View Full Image Source: ICICI Direct