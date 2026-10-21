Suzlon Energy declares Q2 results 2026 date; can Q2 earnings bring a bounce-back in share price? Target, stop-loss

Suzlon Energy Q2 Results 2026 Date | Stock to buy: The board of directors of Suzlon Energy Ltd., has declared the date for the announcement of the Q2 results 2026. The renewable energy company informed, through an exchange filing, that the board of directors will meet on 29th October 2026 to declare the company's financial results for the July to September 2026 quarter.

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Suzlon Energy Q2 results 2026 date Suzlon Energy declared the Q2 results 2026 date in an exchange filing, saying, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 29th October 2026 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2026."

So, as per the Company’s Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders as required to be implemented in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Trading Window of the Company has been closed from Thursday, 1st October 2026 till 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the declaration of the financial results of the Company (both days inclusive). Accordingly, the Trading Window shall remain closed till Saturday, 31st October 2026 and shall reopen on Sunday, 1st November 2026.

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Suzlon Energy Q2 results 2026 preview According to stock market experts, Suzlon Energy is expected to report strong Q2FY27 numbers, which may work as a bounce-back factor for the energy counter. They said the renewable energy sector is well-positioned for better business during the July to September 2026 quarter. Being a renewable energy major, Suzlon Energy Ltd is expected to benefit from the sectoral buzz as well.

Nuvama projects approximately 690 MW of execution in Q2 FY27, signalling a strong acceleration ahead of a targeted second-half delivery ramp-up (estimated at 2.1 GW for H2 FY27, up from 1.2 GW in H1 FY27). The brokerage has anticipated an EBITDA margin of around 16.6%.

The market analysts highlight Suzlon's robust order book, standing at around 5.9 GW to 6.1 GW, supporting a projected 22% EBITDA CAGR through FY28.

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Pointing towards the trigger that the market would be interested to know when the Suzlon Energy Q2 results 2026 are out, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "Suzlon Energy came out of the debt, and now the market is expecting the company to contain its expenses, which may help them improve the company's margins and net profit. When the company became debt-free, Suzlon shares witnessed a re-rating. The next re-rating is expected once the company becomes profitable.

Suzlon Energy share price target Experts believe that Suzlon Energy Ltd is expected to contain its expenses during the Q2FY27, which would trigger a re-rating in the stock. They advised long-term investors to take advantage of these dips and accumulate Suzon shares in their portfolios. They predicted limited downside in Suzlon shares as the average weighted price of Suzlon shares fell to the ₹38- ₹40 band.

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Highlighting the limited downside possibility in Suzlon Energy shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Suzlon shares are one of the beaten-down stocks of Dalal Street. It has corrected 27% in one year and around 25% in YTD. So, there is limited scope for further correction, as the stock is already trading at a discount. One needs to remember that the weighted average of the stock price after the stock's rerating is around ₹38- ₹40. So, chances are high for the long-term investors to keep faith in Suzlon shares.”

Motilal Oswal has reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹65, while broader institutional 12-month consensus targets cluster near ₹64.44, reflecting expectations of a trend reversal following a softer Q1 performance ikn the current financial year.

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Suzlon Energy share price today finished around 2.50% lower at ₹39.40 per share on the NSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).