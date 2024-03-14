Suzlon Energy, Inox Wind shares down up to 30% from 52-week highs; is now a good time to buy?
Suzlon Energy has undergone a remarkable transformation following a challenging decade. Within the past three years, the company has significantly reduced its debt, which stood at ₹120 billion in FY20, primarily through debt-to-equity conversions.
Wind energy stocks experienced a downturn in recent sessions amid the sell-off in mid-and small-cap stocks. Additionally, reports suggesting that the government is considering reverting to the old method of 'reverse auctions' for auctioning wind power capacity to energy companies have also impacted wind energy stocks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started