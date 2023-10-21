These 48 smallcap stocks rise 10-30% even as Sensex sheds 1% on volatile week; do you own?
In three sessions to Friday, Sensex dropped 1,030 points while Nifty tanked 268 points over selling pressure. However, smallcap stocks continued double-digit rise on the week.
As many as 48 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-30 per cent last week, as the 30-share BSE Sensex ended October's third week with a sharp loss of one per cent after five days of volatile sessions over geopolitical concerns arising on the Israel-Hamas-Gaza conflict.
