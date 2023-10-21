As many as 48 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-30 per cent last week, as the 30-share BSE Sensex ended October's third week with a sharp loss of one per cent after five days of volatile sessions over geopolitical concerns arising on the Israel-Hamas-Gaza conflict.

Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex ended in negative territory for the third consecutive session on Friday, October 20, as concerns about potential interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas kept investors on edge.

US bond yields surged to 17-year high mark at 5 per cent as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that more interest rate hikes may be required to bring inflation down to a 2 per cent target because of a tight labour market and resilient US economy.

On Friday, Nifty 50 closed at 19,542.65, down 82 points, or 0.42 per cent while the Sensex ended the day at 65,397.62, down 232 points, or 0.35 per cent. Mid and smallcaps suffered bigger losses. The BSE Midcap index fell 1.02 per cent while the Smallcap index dropped 0.76 per cent.

In three sessions to Friday, Sensex dropped 1,030 points while Nifty tanked 268 points due to selling pressure. On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark plunged 885.12 points or 1.33 per cent and the Nifty declined 208.4 points or 1.05 per cent.

‘’While heightened oil prices and elevated US bond yields will impact the domestic monetary environment and operational metrics of the companies. Furthermore, the varied results of blue-chip companies, influenced by subdued global & domestic demand, are steering the market towards a consolidation trajectory in the near term,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the stock-specific front, as many as 48 smallcap stocks logged gains in the range of 10 per cent - 30 per cent last week, outperforming the index. Suzlon Energy, PNG Gilts, Ion Exchange, KIOCL, DB Corp, IRCON International, Jindal Saw, MSP Steel & Power, Gujarat State Fertilisers, Shakti Pumps, Newgen Software, Savita Oil, RPG Life Sciences, Asian Energy Services are among the smallcaps that logged a double-digit rise in their share prices last week.

Where are markets headed?

Analysts remain biased on Indian markets for positive returns. Going ahead, the surging geo-political tension in the Gulf region will be watched closely, according to market experts.

‘’Expect India to outperform the global peers. Positive on IT, Banking, Financial Services, Media, Metals, FMCG stocks. Nifty earnings are expected to be on higher side. Bullish biased risk defined income strategies can be opted for traders,'' said Varun Aggarwal, founder and managing director, Profit Idea.

The coming week is a holiday-shortened one and analysts expect volatility to remain high due to the prevailing earnings season and scheduled expiry of October month derivatives contracts. ‘’Besides, the tone of global indices, especially the US, would remain on participants' radar for cues. Traders should align their positions accordingly and prefer hedged trades.,'' said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

