These 50 smallcap stocks rise 10-30% as Sensex snaps 2-week losing streak; do you own?
For the week, the Sensex rose by 0.25 per cent while the Nifty 50 inched up by 0.08 per cent. On the other hand, the BSE Midcap index fell 0.81 per cent this week while the Smallcap index moved up by 0.79 per cent.
As many as 50 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-30 per cent last week, as the 30-share BSE Sensex ended October's first week with a gain of 0.25 per cent, snapping its two-week losing streak. Domestic markets settled higher after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a status quo on repo rates and policy stance, in line with Street expectations.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started