Suzlon Energy Q1 Results: Net profit declines 6% to ₹305 crore, revenue up 22%

Suzlon Energy Q1 results: Suzlon Energy, the renewable energy solutions provider, reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27) on Tuesday, July 28, during market hours. The company posted a 6% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹305 crore, compared with ₹324 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Despite the decline in profit, revenue from operations rose 22.5% to ₹3,819 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹3,117 crore in the year-ago period, driven by higher business activity.

The company's EBITDA declined marginally to ₹595 crore from ₹599 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Consequently, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 15.6% from 19.2%.

Suzlon also reported its highest-ever first-quarter deliveries at 506 MW, up 14% year-on-year, while commissioning increased 2.3 times to 269 MW. The company's cumulative order book stood at 6.1 GW, with 84% of the orders coming from the public sector undertaking (PSU) and commercial and industrial (C&I) segments.

During the quarter, Suzlon secured record new order additions of around 1 GW, including two large developer-led EPC orders from Tata Power and the Waaree Group. In line with its market strategy, the share of EPC orders in its order book increased to 32% from 22% in Q1 FY26.

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The company also unveiled its new S175 (5 MW) wind turbine platform in India and Europe and secured its first order for the platform in India. Additionally, Suzlon launched its 'Suzlon 2.0' strategy, reorganising its operations into four business verticals—RE Tech, RE DevCo, RE Projects and RE AMS.

Following the earnings announcement, Suzlon Energy shares fell as much as 5.6% to an intraday low of ₹50.15 apiece on the BSE.

Management commentary Commenting on the quarter, Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said the company has entered its next phase of growth with the rollout of its 'Suzlon 2.0' strategy. "Suzlon is stronger than ever, and we're leveraging this to invest in our future. Suzlon 2.0 is underway as we build four strategic growth engines with wind-led RE solutions, strengthen our technology, and focus on long-term customer partnerships," he said.

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Tanti added that the company's new growth initiatives are gaining traction, with the S175-5.x MW platform making a strong debut and the S144-3.x MW platform continuing to witness healthy order momentum. He also said Suzlon strengthened existing customer relationships and forged new partnerships during the quarter to support clients' energy transition plans.

Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, attributed the company's performance to disciplined execution across its operations. "Our strong start to FY27 reflects disciplined execution across every aspect of our business. We achieved our highest-ever first quarter deliveries of 506 MW, up 14% year-on-year, while more than doubling our commissioning as projects moved into advanced stages of execution," he said.

Kapur added that the successful launch of Suzlon's first FDRE-ready S175 wind turbine and the scaling up of manufacturing at its Bhuj facility have strengthened the company's ability to meet future demand.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.