Suzlon Energy Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Renewable energy player Suzlon Energy will announce its Q3 results today. The company is expected to report decent earnings growth for the third quarter of FY25. Suzlon Q3 net profit is estimated to see a high double-digit growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, as well as sequentially. The company’s revenue growth in Q3FY25 is also estimated to be higher on YoY and QoQ basis, analysts said. The company’s EPC segment is likely to remain weak due to high costs. While Suzlon Energy’s order inflow remained strong, the management’s guidance is likely to remain a key monitorable. Stay tuned to our Suzlon Q3 Results 2025 Live blog for the latest updates.
Suzlon Energy Q3 Results Live: Suzlon Energy’s net profit is expected to rise 55% to ₹315.4 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 from ₹203 crore in the same period last year, according to estimates by Nuvama Institutional Equities. The company’s net profit is estimated to see 58% growth from ₹200 crore in the September 2024 quarter.
Suzlon Energy Q3 Results Live: Nuvama Institutional Equites expects execution to ramp up to 360 MW for Suzlon in Q3FY25. Suzlon’s EPC segment is expected to remain weak along with persistence of higher costs (ESOP expenses, IT infrastructure expenses, etc). Order Inflow has remained strong and commentary on Q4 execution and any changes to FY25/FY26 guidance remain a key monitorable, Nuvama said.
Suzlon Energy Q3 Results Live: Suzlon Energy share price declined over 4% on Tuesday ahead of the announcement of Q3 results. Suzlon Energy shares slumped 4.31% to ₹48.01 apiece on the BSE.
