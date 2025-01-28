Suzlon Energy Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Net profit may jump 57%, revenue growth seen at 80% YoY; share price slumps

Suzlon Energy Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Suzlon Q3 net profit is estimated to see a high double-digit growth on YoY basis, as well as sequentially. The company’s revenue growth in Q3FY25 is also estimated to be higher on YoY and QoQ basis, analysts said.