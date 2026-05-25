Suzlon Energy Q4 results 2026: Consolidated profit falls 6% YoY to ₹1,114 crore

Suzlon Energy Q4 results 2026: Suzlon Energy, on Monday, 25 May, reported a 5.74% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated profit to ₹1,114.35 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the power company's profit was ₹1,182.22 crore. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Suzlon's profit jumped 150% QoQ from ₹445.28 crore in Q3FY26.

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Revenue from operations for the March quarter jumped 45% YoY and 29.3% QoQ to ₹5,468.06 crore. In Q4FY25, the company's revenue was ₹3,773.54 crore, while in Q3FY26, it was ₹4,228.18 crore.

EBITDA at ₹964 crore jumped 39% YoY and 31% QoQ. EBITDA margin for Q4FY26 stood at 17.6% compared to 17.5% QoQ and 18.4% YoY.

For the full financial year 2026, Suzlon's revenue jumped 54% to ₹16,679 crore, while profit jumped 53% to ₹3,163 crore. EBITDA clocked a strong gain of 63% to ₹3,022 crore. EBITDA margin for the year stood at 18.1% compared to 17.1% in FY25.

Suzlon said it witnessed its highest-ever annual and quarterly India deliveries at 2,456 MW and 830 MW, respectively. It has an order book of nearly 5.9 GW with 66% orders from the PSU and C&I sectors.

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Suzlon further said it has a net cash position of ₹2,384 crore as of 31 March 2026.

“We are happy to deliver the highest-ever India annual deliveries at nearly 2.5 GW in FY26, reflecting strong execution across the business. Our healthy orderbook of nearly 5.9 GW, with 66% coming from PSU and C&I segment, we continue to see strong demand for wind energy solutions," said Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer at Suzlon Group.

"Our current orderbook provides strong revenue visibility with execution ramp-up expected over the next few quarters,” Kapur said.

"We have significantly strengthened our financial position to prepare for the next phase of growth. Our flagship S144 platform has already achieved nearly 9GW of cumulative order intake, and the WTG business has delivered 55% CAGR growth over the last three years. Together, these factors position Suzlon strongly to capitalise on the large market opportunity ahead,” said Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group.

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Suzlon Energy share price ended 0.19% higher at ₹53.88 on the BSE on Monday.

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