Suzlon Energy Q4 Results: Net profit jumps to ₹1,181 crore, EBITDA rises 94% YoY

Suzlon Energy Q4 results in focus: Suzlon Energy, one of the leading global renewable energy solutions providers, released its March quarter and full-year (FY25) results today, May 29, reporting stellar figures, as the company continues to see a surge in demand for its S144 wind turbine.
The company posted a net profit of ₹1,181 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹254 crore in the same period last fiscal, marking a 365% year-on-year growth.
The sharp jump in profit was primarily driven by a deferred tax gain of ₹601 crore, which significantly boosted the bottom line. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 73% year-on-year to ₹3,774 crore.
For FY25, Suzlon Energy’s net profit jumped to ₹2,072 crore from ₹660 crore in FY24, driven by a ₹10,851 crore rise in revenue. In FY24, the company had reported a revenue of ₹6,497 crore. The WTG business accounted for 78% of FY25 revenue, while the remaining came from the OMS (Operations and Maintenance Services) business.
On the operating front, EBITDA surged to ₹693 crore in Q4 FY25, taking the full-year EBITDA to ₹1,857 crore. Margins expanded by 200 basis points during the quarter and 130 basis points for the full year.
Suzlon’s net cash position improved to ₹1,943 crore as of March 2025, up ₹836 crore compared to December 2024.
The company achieved a record quarterly delivery of 573 MW, bringing total FY25 deliveries to 1.55 GW. Its order book reached a record high of 5.6 GW by the end of FY25, with the S144 platform alone surpassing 5 GW—cementing its position as the dominant product in the Indian market.
The contribution margin from its WTG business expanded to 23%, marking a 360-basis point rise, supported by its 4.5 GW manufacturing capacity.
The company said it added 10 new production lines for its S144 – 3.X MW series and completed nacelle expansions at its Daman and Pondicherry facilities. It also stated plans to continue investing in a robust local manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem to support India’s wind energy ambitions.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
