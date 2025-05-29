Suzlon Energy Q4 Results: Net profit jumps to ₹1,181 crore, EBITDA rises 94% YoY

Suzlon Energy Q4 results in focus: Suzlon Energy, one of the leading global renewable energy solutions providers, released its March quarter and full-year (FY25) results today, May 29, reporting stellar figures, as the company continues to see a surge in demand for its S144 wind turbine.

The company posted a net profit of ₹1,181 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹254 crore in the same period last fiscal, marking a 365% year-on-year growth.

The sharp jump in profit was primarily driven by a deferred tax gain of ₹601 crore, which significantly boosted the bottom line. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 73% year-on-year to ₹3,774 crore.

For FY25, Suzlon Energy’s net profit jumped to ₹2,072 crore from ₹660 crore in FY24, driven by a ₹10,851 crore rise in revenue. In FY24, the company had reported a revenue of ₹6,497 crore. The WTG business accounted for 78% of FY25 revenue, while the remaining came from the OMS (Operations and Maintenance Services) business.

On the operating front, EBITDA surged to ₹693 crore in Q4 FY25, taking the full-year EBITDA to ₹1,857 crore. Margins expanded by 200 basis points during the quarter and 130 basis points for the full year.

Suzlon’s net cash position improved to ₹1,943 crore as of March 2025, up ₹836 crore compared to December 2024.

S144 order book crosses 5 GW in orders The company achieved a record quarterly delivery of 573 MW, bringing total FY25 deliveries to 1.55 GW. Its order book reached a record high of 5.6 GW by the end of FY25, with the S144 platform alone surpassing 5 GW—cementing its position as the dominant product in the Indian market.

The contribution margin from its WTG business expanded to 23%, marking a 360-basis point rise, supported by its 4.5 GW manufacturing capacity.

The company said it added 10 new production lines for its S144 – 3.X MW series and completed nacelle expansions at its Daman and Pondicherry facilities. It also stated plans to continue investing in a robust local manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem to support India’s wind energy ambitions.