Suzlon Energy rights issue closes tomorrow: Bid status, key details here2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 12:54 PM IST
- Under the rights issue, fresh equity shares are offered by a company to those who are existing shareholders
As of Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at noon, Suzlon Energy's rights issue has already received bids for 150 crore shares (out of the 240 crore shares offered via the rights issue), as per the BSE data. The rights issue which opened last week on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 will conclude tomorrow, Thursday, October 20, 2022.