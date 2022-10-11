Suzlon Energy rights issue opens today. Key things to know2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 12:17 PM IST
- The closing date for Suzlon Energy's rights issue is set on October 20, 2022
Suzlon Energy rights issue worth ₹1,200 crore has opened on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Under rights issue, fresh equity shares are offered by a company to those who are existing shareholders. Further, these existing shareholders get the right to buy fresh shares using their 'Rights Entitlement'. The closing date for the rights issue is set on October 20, 2022.