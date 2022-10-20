Suzlon Energy rights issue oversubscribed on last day. Check latest updates2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 12:29 PM IST
Suzlon Energy rights issue has been oversubscribed on the last day of the issue as it has received bids of 265 crore shares (out of the 240 crore shares offered via the rights issue), as per BSE, 12 Noon on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The rights issue had opened last week on Tuesday, October 11. Shares of Suzlon Energy were trading more than 7% lower at ₹8.5 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.