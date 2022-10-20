Suzlon Energy rights issue oversubscribed on last day. Check latest updates

Addressing a virtual press conference last week, Suzlon Energy Ltd's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Himanshu Mody had said that the company would be able to pare its debt by ₹583.5 crore, if its rights issue worth ₹1,200 crore gets fully subscribed. Mody emphasised that the company would have much leaner, healthier and better balance sheet after the issue and there will be no decline in the promoters' holding after the issue.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}