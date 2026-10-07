Suzlon Energy share: 25% dip in YTD! Will there be a trend reversal? Experts weigh in | Support, target price, rationale

Suzlon Energy share price target | Stocks to buy today: Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd have remained under selling pressure throughout 2026. However, some experts expect a reversal in Suzlon's share price trend amid buzz about better-than-expected Q2 results. The market tends to discount an event before it happens. Smart investors are expected to take a position in the counter rather than wait for the announcement of Suzlon Energy's Q2 results 2026.
According to stock market experts, Suzlon Energy is expected to report strong Q2FY27 numbers, which may work as a bounce-back factor for the energy counter. They said the renewable energy sector is well-positioned for better business during the July to September 2026 quarter. Being a renewable energy major, Suzlon Energy Ltd is expected to benefit from the sectoral buzz as well.
Sharing the fundamentals regarding Suzlon shares, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Suzlon shares are nosediving due to the margin pressure witnessed by the company due to Trump's tariffs. However, after the positive play about the sectoral theme in the July to September 2026 quarter, the market is expecting a better quarterly number from Suzlon Energy with improved margins.”
Domestic brokerage JM Financial expects Q2 FY27 revenue at ₹4,815 crore, up 24% YoY, and adjusted PAT at ₹578 crore, up about 3% YoY, helped by deliveries of around 660 MW during the quarter.
In Q1FY27, Suzlon's revenue grew 22% YoY to ₹3,829 crore, but PAT fell 5.9% to ₹305 crore. The company's EBITDA margin nosedived to around 15.5%.
What technical chart hints at the Suzlon shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development, said, “Suzlon shares have immediate support placed at ₹37.90, whereas it has strong support placed at ₹35.30. Existing shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹37.90 for the immediate target of ₹40. On breaking above ₹40 on a decisive basis, we can expect a trend reversal and the Suzlon share price may touch ₹42.95 after the technical breakout at ₹40.”
On the suggestion to the fresh investors, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Fresh investors with low risk appetite are advised to buy Suzlon shares above ₹40, whereas investors with high risk appetite may buy Suzlon shares at the current market price (CMP) for the immediate target of ₹40, followed by ₹42.95. However, a fresh investor must maintain the stop-loss at ₹35.30 and update that stop-loss to ₹37.90 when it breaks above ₹40 decisively.”
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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