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Suzlon Energy share: 25% dip in YTD! Will there be a trend reversal? Experts weigh in | Support, target price, rationale

Suzlon shares have fallen from around 52.50 apiece to 38.50 per share in 2026

Asit Manohar
Published7 Oct 2026, 01:47 PM IST
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Suzlon shares: The market is expecting better Q2FY27 numbers from the renewable energy company.
Suzlon shares: The market is expecting better Q2FY27 numbers from the renewable energy company.(Photo: AI-generated for educational purpose only)
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Suzlon Energy share price target | Stocks to buy today: Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd have remained under selling pressure throughout 2026. However, some experts expect a reversal in Suzlon's share price trend amid buzz about better-than-expected Q2 results. The market tends to discount an event before it happens. Smart investors are expected to take a position in the counter rather than wait for the announcement of Suzlon Energy's Q2 results 2026.

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According to stock market experts, Suzlon Energy is expected to report strong Q2FY27 numbers, which may work as a bounce-back factor for the energy counter. They said the renewable energy sector is well-positioned for better business during the July to September 2026 quarter. Being a renewable energy major, Suzlon Energy Ltd is expected to benefit from the sectoral buzz as well.

Suzlon shares | Buzz for better Q2 results 2026

Sharing the fundamentals regarding Suzlon shares, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Suzlon shares are nosediving due to the margin pressure witnessed by the company due to Trump's tariffs. However, after the positive play about the sectoral theme in the July to September 2026 quarter, the market is expecting a better quarterly number from Suzlon Energy with improved margins.”

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Domestic brokerage JM Financial expects Q2 FY27 revenue at 4,815 crore, up 24% YoY, and adjusted PAT at 578 crore, up about 3% YoY, helped by deliveries of around 660 MW during the quarter.

In Q1FY27, Suzlon's revenue grew 22% YoY to 3,829 crore, but PAT fell 5.9% to 305 crore. The company's EBITDA margin nosedived to around 15.5%.

Suzlon share price target 2026

What technical chart hints at the Suzlon shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development, said, “Suzlon shares have immediate support placed at 37.90, whereas it has strong support placed at 35.30. Existing shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop-loss at 37.90 for the immediate target of 40. On breaking above 40 on a decisive basis, we can expect a trend reversal and the Suzlon share price may touch 42.95 after the technical breakout at 40.”

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On the suggestion to the fresh investors, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Fresh investors with low risk appetite are advised to buy Suzlon shares above 40, whereas investors with high risk appetite may buy Suzlon shares at the current market price (CMP) for the immediate target of 40, followed by 42.95. However, a fresh investor must maintain the stop-loss at 35.30 and update that stop-loss to 37.90 when it breaks above 40 decisively.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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