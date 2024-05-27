Suzlon Energy: Anand Rathi bullish on turnaround story, retains 'buy' rating
Anand Rathi reiterates 'buy' on Suzlon Energy with ₹58 price target, highlighting market position and cash achievement. Wind energy currently contributes 10% of the total installed capacity of 442 GW, and projections indicate that it will ascend to 13% by 2030.
In its most recent report, domestic brokerage firm Anand Rathi reiterated its 'buy' recommendation on Suzlon Energy with a price target of ₹58 apiece, emphasising the company's notable market position in India's wind turbine sector and the company's achievement with net cash totaling ₹11.4 billion in FY24, marking the first instance since FY06.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started