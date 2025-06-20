Suzlon Energy share price climbs 3% after securing 170.1 MW wind power project

Suzlon Energy share price in focus: Shares of Suzlon Energy, one of the leading global renewable energy solutions providers, rose nearly 3% in intraday trade on Friday, June 20, hitting a high of ₹64.26 apiece and ending a three-day losing streak after the company announced a new 170.1 MW project win.

In an exchange filing today, the company stated that it had received its third successive order from AMPIN for a 170.1 MW wind power project to be developed in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the contract, Suzlon will supply 54 of its advanced S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW. The scope of the project includes complete execution—from equipment supply and installation to commissioning and long-term operations and maintenance services.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer of the Suzlon Group, said, “India’s decarbonization journey will be won or lost at the distribution level. DISCOMs are the critical link between renewable energy generation and everyday consumption—from industries to households. To empower them with reliable, cost-efficient clean power is not just a goal—it’s a national imperative. Together, we’re proving that clean energy isn’t just viable—it’s vital, scalable, and transformative for the power sector.”

Suzlon achieved a record quarterly delivery of 573 MW in Q4 FY25, bringing total deliveries in FY25 to 1.55 GW. The company’s order book reached an all-time high of 5.6 GW, with the S144 platform alone surpassing 5 GW, solidifying its position as a market leader in India.

The company also added 10 new production lines for its S144–3.X MW series and completed nacelle expansions at its Daman and Pondicherry facilities. Suzlon further announced plans to continue investing in a robust local manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem to support India’s wind energy goals.

Suzlon Energy share price sees profit booking after strong rally Despite the positive momentum, Suzlon shares have been under pressure since touching a 52-week high of ₹74.30 on May 30, as investors opted to book profits following the strong rally driven by robust March quarter and FY25 performance, along with steady order wins.

Between May 9 and May 30, the stock surged from ₹52.60 to ₹71.50, delivering an impressive 36% gain in just 16 trading sessions. For FY25, Suzlon Energy’s net profit jumped to ₹2,072 crore from ₹660 crore in FY24, driven by a ₹10,851 crore rise in revenue.

The WTG business accounted for 78% of FY25 revenue, while the remainder came from the OMS (Operations and Maintenance Services) business. Suzlon’s net cash position improved to ₹1,943 crore as of March 2025, up ₹836 crore compared to December 2024.