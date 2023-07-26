Suzlon Energy share price continues to drop for second day, falls 5% on weak Q1 results1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Suzlon Energy share price fell for a second day after the company reported a 96% decline in net profit for Q1. The company's revenue also declined by 2%.
Suzlon Energy share price extended its fall into the second day, opening lower by 5% and hit a lower circuit. The Suzlon Energy shares have been weak since yesterday when it declared a sharp decline of 96 percent in consolidated net profit at ₹101 crore for the June quarter, compared to ₹2,433.33 crore in the corresponding period last year.
