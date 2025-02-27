Mint Market

Suzlon Energy share price declines 4%. Do you own it?

Ujjval Jauhari
27 Feb 2025
Stock Market Today: Suzlon Energy share price declined more than 4% in the morning trade on Thursday, February 27.

Suzlon Energy share price opened at 54.96 on the BSE, slightly higher than the previous day's closing price of 54.55. The stock thereafter declined to an intra-day low of 52.32, translating into a decline of more than 4%.

Suzlon Energy share price volatility

Suzlon energy share price had scaled a 52-week high of 86.04 in September 2024. However, the stock corrected significantly to a recent low of nearly 50 at the end of January 2025 amid a sharp downturn in the equity markets. While shares of the renewable energy firm have rebounded well, it has witnessed high volatility in February. 

The volatility in Suzlon Energy's share prices can be attributed to the recent selloff in the Indian stock market.

Suzlon Energy recently in a clarification to exchanges said a Material Price Movement (“MPM”) was noticed in the scrip of Suzlon Energy Limited on February 19, 2025, at 9.52 a.m. “However we could not ascertain any event or information in the mainstream media which could have triggered this material price movement,” the company said.

 

Suzlon Energy order flows

Order flow continues to remain strong for Suzlon Energy, with the company bagging a repeat order from Oyster Renewable in less than 9 months. With this latest addition, Suzlon’s partnership with Oyster Renewable has now grown to 283.5 MW in Madhya Pradesh.

Suzlon Energy had highlighted its highest‐ever order book of 5.7 GW led by growth in the commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment.

Suzlon Energy Q3 results

On January 28, Suzlon Energy reported that its consolidated net profit for the December quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal year rose by 91% year-over-year (YoY). The company's Q3FY25 net profit, as reported in the exchange filing, was 386.92 crore, up from 203.04 crore in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operational revenue increased by 91% to 2,968.81 crore during the quarter, up from 1,552.91 crore during the same time last year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

27 Feb 2025
