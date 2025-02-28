Stock Market Today: Suzlon Energy share price declined almost 4% in the morning trades on Friday with pressure on the markets. The Stock is down almost 8% in 2 trading sessions amidst stock market crash.

Suzlon energy share price movement Suzlon Energy share price opened at ₹51.29 on the BSE on Friday. This was 1.5% lower than the previous days closing price of ₹52.11 for Suzlon Energy share price. The Suzlon Energy share price thereafter dipped further to intraday lows ₹50.01, which meant decline of more than 4% in the morning trades

Suzlon Energy share price is down almost 8% in last two trading sessions with the downturn in the market.

Suzlon Energy clarification on share price movement Suzlon Energy in its clarification on the exchanges on 27 February 2025 said that a Material Price Movement has been noticed in the scrip of Suzlon Energy Limited on 27th February 2025., however we could not ascertain any event or information in the mainstream media which could have triggered this Material Price Movement.

Suzlon Energy News flow News flow regarding orders has been strong for Suzlon Enegy. in less than nine months, the company recently had secured a repeat order from Oyster Renewable. With this most recent development, Suzlon and Oyster Renewable's collaboration in Madhya Pradesh currently stands at 283.5 MW.

Suzlon Energy Q3 results also had remained impressive as the company reported a 91% year-over-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal year. According to the exchange filing, the company's Q3FY25 net profit increased from ₹203.04 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year to ₹386.92 crore. During the quarter, operational revenue climbed 91% to ₹2,968.81 crore from ₹1,552.91 crore at the same period the previous year.