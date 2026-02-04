Suzlon Energy share price rises 2%, extends gains to third day. Is it a stock to buy ahead of Q3 results?

Suzlon Energy shares remained in a bullish trend for the third straight session on Wednesday, February 4, rising another 2% to a three-week high of ₹50, amid positive expectations from the company's Q3 results this week.

The gains in the renewable energy stock were seen even as the broader Indian stock market was rangebound following Tuesday’s bumper rally driven by US-India trade deal optimism.

The three-day run has resulted in a cumulative 8% gain in Suzlon Energy share price, and has also contributed to a 3.2% rise in February so far.

The wind energy company is scheduled to announce its December-quarter and nine-month results for the period ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 5, with the Street expected to track order inflows, installations, and deliveries closely.

Suzlon Energy share price outlook Darshan Rathod, COO at Multyfi, said, “Suzlon Energy is entering this results season on a relatively strong footing. The stock’s technical structure remains constructive, with prices holding above key long-term averages despite recent consolidation. This suggests the broader uptrend is still intact.”

He further noted that the power and renewable energy sector continues to perform well, supported by policy focus, rising capacity additions, and improving order visibility.

On the fundamentals, Suzlon has shown steady improvement in revenues, margins, and balance-sheet strength over recent quarters. “The market will now focus on execution consistency, order inflows, and cash-flow stability. If the company sustains its current operating performance, it should reinforce confidence that the turnaround is durable, keeping the medium-term outlook positive,” Rathod added.

During its recent manufacturing day in December, the management reiterated confidence in a strong order book and a healthy order inflow outlook, with equipment yet to be awarded for around 18 GW of under-development capacity. The company also highlighted its readiness to tap export markets, a capex plan of ₹5–5.5 billion per annum over the next three years, and the addition of three new blade manufacturing plants.

Suzlon Energy share price trend The retail investors’ favourite stock has remained under pressure over the past three months, ending in the red with a cumulative decline of 20%, weighed down by short-term headwinds, including rising competition.

It ended CY25 with a drop of 15.35%, marking its first annual decline in five years. While the stock remained volatile, domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, in its recent note, has reiterated its 'Buy' call on Suzlon Energy, with a target price of ₹74 per share.

The brokerage said that with a current order book of 6.5 GW, Suzlon Energy has full coverage of its estimated wind turbine generator (WTG) deliveries for the second half of FY26 and FY27 at 1.5 GW and 3.4 GW, respectively, and 38% visibility for its estimated 4 GW deliveries in FY28.

It also underscored the company’s strategy to scale up its EPC share to 50% of the order book, which it believes is a meaningful competitive advantage.