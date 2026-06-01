Suzlon Energy share price extends losses for second straight session. Details here

Suzlon Energy share price declined nearly 5% on Monday, 1 June, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed penalties totalling almost R29 crore on the renewable energy company and several former executives for alleged violations related to financial reporting, disclosures, and corporate governance practices.

On 29 May, the market regulator found that Suzlon and several former management members had violated the SEBI Act, the PFUTP Regulations, and listing disclosure requirements. This new order supersedes a previous adjudication decision made in June 2025 and affirms numerous infractions.

SEBI imposed fines on various former executives, including Vinod R. Tanti ( ₹5.75 crore), Girish R. Tanti ( ₹5.45 crore), former Group CFO Kirti J. Vagadia ( ₹1.5 crore), and former CFO Amit Agarwal ( ₹30 lakh).

The matter originated from an anonymous tip received in 2019, leading to a forensic audit and investigation that spanned FY15 through FY20 and part of FY21. The investigation focused on transactions involving subsidiaries and affiliated entities, impairment reversals, contingent liabilities, and financial disclosures.

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A key issue flagged by SEBI related to the transfer of Suzlon's operations and maintenance services business to a subsidiary in 2014. The regulator alleged that the transaction generated substantial accounting gains through arrangements involving group entities, resulting in an inflated net worth and stronger reported financial position.

SEBI also raised concerns over the company's disclosure of contingent liabilities linked to a foreign subsidiary's borrowings. According to the regulator, the reclassification of a significant financial exposure reduced transparency for investors and resulted in inadequate disclosures.

The regulatory action has weighed on investor sentiment, leading to selling pressure in Suzlon Energy shares despite the company's strong position in India's renewable energy sector.

Suzlon Energy share price today Suzlon Energy share price today opened at ₹56.12 per share on the BSE, touched an intraday high of ₹56.98 per share, and an intraday low of ₹54.40 per share.

Ruchit Jain, Head of Equity Technical Research at Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the stock has been consolidating within a defined range over the past month. He noted that ₹52 remains a key support level, while ₹59 is the immediate resistance. According to Jain, a decisive breakout on either side of this range is likely to determine the stock's next directional move.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, observed that the stock has witnessed a sharp correction of over 5% in the last two trading sessions after failing to surpass its April swing high near ₹58. He said the stock needs to decisively break above ₹58 to regain positive momentum. Until then, it is likely to remain in a consolidation phase, with ₹52 acting as a strong support level, supported by the recent swing low and the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).

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