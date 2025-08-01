Subscribe

Suzlon Energy share price gains 5% on order book update, entry into F&O markets. Do you own?

Stock Market Today: Suzlon Energy share price gained 5% in the morning trades on Friday amid a weak Indian stock market on an order book update. Check details about the order from Zelestra India and its entry into F&O markets

Ujjval Jauhari
Published1 Aug 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Suzlon Energy share price gain

Stock Market Today: Suzlon Energy share price gained 5% in the morning trade on Friday following its entry into the futures and options (F&O) segment and an order book update. 

Suzlon Energy Order Book Update

Suzlon Energy, on Friday, August 1, informed the exchanges about the order from Zelestra India for its FDRE (Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy) project.

FDRE projects refer to renewable energy projects, typically, that are integrated with energy storage systems (ESS) like batteries.

Suzlon will power Zelestra India's first FDRE project with a 381 MW order across three states, said the company in a press release issued earlier today.

The 381 MW project consists of 127 Suzlon S144 turbines spread over Maharashtra (180 MW), Madhya Pradesh (180 MW), and Tamil Nadu (21 MW). The project is part of SJVN's FDRE bid in Maharashtra and MP, with the Tamil Nadu portion serving commercial and industrial power consumers.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, in a statement, said that “India’s energy transition landscape is at a pivotal juncture, where the pursuit of reliable, round-the-clock renewable power (FDRE) is taking center stage. This project marks that critical shift."

Suzlon Energy shares to trade in F&O market

Another key trigger for Suzlon Energy was that the multibagger renewable energy stock entered the F&O trading segment.

Suzlon Energy share price movement

On the back of these updates, Suzlon Energy share price opened at 62.01 on the BSE on Friday. At the time of opening, Suzlon Energy share price was slightly higher compared to the previous day's closing price of 61.59. The stock extended gains further to an intraday high of 65.50, which meant gains of more than 6% during the intraday trade.

