Suzlon Energy share price gains as it secures a 100.8 MW Wind Order

Stock Market today: Suzlon Energy share price gained in the intraday trades after having traded flat in the morning trades as te company announced securing as it secures a 100.8 MW Wind Order

Suzlon Energy share price movement The Suzlon Energy share price opened at ₹54.38 on the BSE on Thursday . At the time of opening for trade Suzlon Energy share price was only slightly higher than previous days closing price of ₹54.36. The Suzlon Energy share price thereafter traded range bound till the company announced having secured an Wind Power order. The Suzlon Energy thereafter sharply rebounded to intraday highs of ₹55.68 and this translated into gains of almost 2.5% for Suzlon Energy share price during intraday trades on Thursday.

Suzlon Energy order details Suzlon Energy announced on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange that Suzlon Energy has secured a 100.8 MW Wind Order from Sunsure Energy.

The Suzlon Energy's press Release said that - Suzlon is accelerating renewable energy adoption among large corporations through Independent Power Producers (IPPs), supporting India's clean energy transition and the national goal ofachieving 500 GW of non‐fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Strengthening this commitment, Suzlon Energy said that it has secured a 100.8 MW EPC wind power order from Sunsure Energy, marking their maiden foray into wind energy. The project is set to be executed in Maharashtra’s Jath region

Suzlon Energy highlighted the following key poits pertaining to the order details. It said that it is Partnering with IPPs to drive renewable energy adoption and it is Sunsure Energy’s maiden wind project.

Under this agreement Suzlon will supply 48 state‐of‐the‐art S120 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 2.1 MW capacity. It will supply the wind turbines, oversee equipment installation, and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, while providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning. This project will enhance Sunsure Energy’s renewables portfolio and support its goal of delivering Round‐The‐Clock power to customers in Maharashtra.

