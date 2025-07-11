Suzlon Energy share price gets another bullish target as Motilal Oswal sees it rising to ₹82

Suzlon Energy continues to stay on analysts’ radar as brokerage firm Motilal Oswal reiterated its positive outlook on multibagger renewable energy stock Suzlon Energy with a 'buy' rating with a target price of ₹82 apiece.

This comes just days after Anand Rathi also projected a similar target of ₹81 apiece, as it reinitiated coverage with a 'buy' rating.

5 reasons behind MOSL's bullish view on Suzlon Energy The brokerage's positive outlook on the stock stems from the expected adoption of the RLMM local content draft notification by Q2FY26, strong order prospects, the gradual phase-out of the ISTS waiver over the next four years, and a rising share of EPC projects in the order book.

According to brokerage discussions with players in the wind industry, the Revised List of Models and Manufacturers (RLMM) notification mandating local content for key wind turbine components is likely to be formally adopted in Q2FY26.

It also added that contract awards for approximately 1.5 GW of NTPC orders are expected soon, where Suzlon is seen as a strong contender. The brokerage further highlighted that the share of EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) projects in Suzlon's overall order book is likely to rise from around 20% currently to about 50% in the medium term, improving execution visibility.

Moreover, with the tax rate set to kick in from the second half of FY27, the brokerage believes Suzlon is likely to resort to debt—primarily for working capital needs—thereby enhancing balance sheet efficiency and sustaining returns on equity (RoEs).

The brokerage believes that the company stands to benefit from regulatory tailwinds mandating local content, a robust and growing order book that ensures strong revenue visibility, and operational improvements driven by proactive land acquisition and EPC expansion initiatives.

Earlier, Anand Rathi noted that Suzlon's order book of 5.6 GW, which is 3.6 times its FY25 execution volumes, offers strong long-term growth assurance and ensures a steady project execution pipeline.

Suzlon Energy share price remains under pressure After maintaining a steady upward trend between March and May, Suzlon Energy share price has come under pressure in recent months, amid broader weakness in the Indian stock market. Suzlon Energy stock declined 5.3% in June and has fallen another 3% so far in July.

However, it remains a strong long-term performer, with Suzlon Energy shares rising 277% over the past two years and over 1,200% in the last five years.