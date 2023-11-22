Suzlon Energy share price hits 5% lower circuit for second straight day, down about 12% in 3 days
Suzlon Energy share price hit its 5 per cent lower circuit of ₹37.32 in early trade on BSE on Wednesday, November 22.
Suzlon Energy share price continued witnessing selling pressure for the third consecutive session as it hit its 5 per cent lower circuit of ₹37.32 in early trade on BSE on Wednesday, November 22. Suzlon Energy share price opened at ₹38.12 against the previous close of ₹39.28 and soon fell 5 per cent to ₹37.32. In three sessions, the stock has lost about 12 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started