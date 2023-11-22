comScore
Suzlon Energy share price hits 5% lower circuit for second straight day, down about 12% in 3 days

Suzlon Energy share price hit its 5 per cent lower circuit of ₹37.32 in early trade on BSE on Wednesday, November 22.

In about eight months, Suzlon Energy share price has surged nearly six times or about 464 per cent. (Agencies)Premium
In about eight months, Suzlon Energy share price has surged nearly six times or about 464 per cent. (Agencies)

Suzlon Energy share price continued witnessing selling pressure for the third consecutive session as it hit its 5 per cent lower circuit of 37.32 in early trade on BSE on Wednesday, November 22. Suzlon Energy share price opened at 38.12 against the previous close of 39.28 and soon fell 5 per cent to 37.32. In three sessions, the stock has lost about 12 per cent. 

After sharp gains in the last few months, Suzlon Energy share price is witnessing profit booking now. Suzlon Energy share price hit its 52-week low of 6.96 on March 28 this year. In about eight months, the stock has surged nearly six times or about 464 per cent.

Suzlon Energy stock hit its 52-week high of 44 on November 17 this year.

Suzlon Energy share price gained nearly 28 per cent in November this year after the news of its potential inclusion in AMFI's midcap category during the January reshuffle. Another factor contributing to last week's rally was the anticipation of Suzlon Energy being added to the MSCI Global Standard Index in the upcoming reshuffling on November 15. The renewable energy stock was officially incorporated into the index last week.

Also Read: Suzlon Energy share price hits 5% lower circuit; time to book profit? Here's what experts say

Moreover, Suzlon Energy posted a 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in their net profits to 102 crore in Q2FY24. However, the revenue of the company declined marginally to 1,417 crore in Q2FY24 from 1,430 crore during the same period last year. The numbers of Suzlon Energy remained positive despite an exceptional loss of 35 crore during the quarter ending September 2023.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) experienced a significant 32.6 per cent increase, reaching 225 crore compared to 169.7 crore in the previous year. The EBITDA margin also witnessed a significant increase rising to 15.9 per cent from 11.9 per cent during the same quarter last fiscal.

Also Read: Suzlon Energy Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 45% YoY to 102 crore, revenue drops marginally

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Updated: 22 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST
