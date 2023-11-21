Suzlon Energy share price hits 5% lower circuit; time to book profit? Here's what experts say
Suzlon Energy share price hits 5% lower circuit in morning trade as selling pressure continues. Suzlon Energy stock witnesses profit booking after steep gains in recent months.
Suzlon Energy share price continued witnessing selling pressure for the second consecutive session as it hit its 5 per cent lower circuit of ₹39.28 on BSE in morning trade on Tuesday, November 21. In the previous session, Suzlon Energy share price closed 2.20 per cent lower after a winning streak of the last six consecutive sessions.
