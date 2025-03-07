Mint Market

Suzlon Energy share price jumps nearly 11% in 4 days; is it a stock to buy?

Suzlon Energy shares rose over 5% on March 7, reaching 55 from an opening of 51.94. The stock has gained nearly 11% over four consecutive sessions, trading at 54.82 by 10:30 AM.

Nishant Kumar
Updated7 Mar 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Suzlon Energy share price has seen healthy gains over the last four days. (Pixabay)

Rising for the fourth consecutive session, Suzlon Energy share price jumped over 5 per cent in morning trade on Friday, March 7. Suzlon Energy shares opened at 51.94 against its previous close of 52.13 and jumped 5.5 per cent to the level of 55. Around 10:30 AM, the renewable energy stock traded 5.16 per cent higher at 54.82. In these four sessions of gains, the stock has jumped almost 11 per cent. 

Why is Suzlon Energy share price rising?

Suzlon Energy's share price has been rising since March 4 after the company announced expanding its largest commercial and industrial order with Jindal Renewables.

"Suzlon has secured a third order of 204.75 MW from Jindal Green Wind 1 Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, further accelerating the low CO₂ steel revolution in India. This partnership is also now Suzlon’s largest commercial and industrial (C&I) order with a cumulative capacity of 907.20 MW," the Pune-headquartered company said in an exchange filing on March 4.

"Earlier, Suzlon secured two orders to power Jindal Steel’s plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, adding 702.45 MW of wind energy. Currently, C&I customers account for 59 per cent of Suzlon’s total order book, which has now reached a record 5.9 GW — the highest in the company’s history," Suzlon said.

