Suzlon Energy share price locked at 5% lower circuit for second straight day; Should you buy or sell?
Suzlon Energy shares have given multibagger returns to investors. The stock has rallied over 230% in the last six months and over 148% year-to-date (YTD).
Suzlon Energy share price was locked at 5% lower circuit for the second consecutive session on Tuesday after the stock was put on Direct stage IV “ASM framework" with effect from October 9. ASM stands for Additional Surveillance measures.
