Suzlon Energy share price plunges over 5% today after rallying for 5 sessions straight
Suzlon Energy Ltd. share price snapped their five-day gaining streak by falling over 5.4% on Monday’s trading session amid weak market sentiment.
Suzlon Energy Ltd. share price snapped their five-day gaining streak by falling over 5.4% on Monday’s trading session amid weak market sentiment. On November 20, the Suzlon stock opened at ₹42. 50 per share in the morning, however, fell to ₹40.20 during the intraday session on NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started