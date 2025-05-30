Suzlon Energy share price rallies over 13% to 6-month high as Q4 net profit jumps nearly 5-fold

Shares of Suzlon Energy, one of the leading global renewable energy solutions providers, jumped 13.60% in early morning trade on Friday, May 30, after investors cheered the company's stellar March quarter performance, sending the stock to a six-month high.

The company post market hours on Thursday, reported a net profit of ₹1,181 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹254 crore in the same period last fiscal, marking a 365% year-on-year growth. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 73% year-on-year to ₹3,774 crore.

For FY25, Suzlon Energy’s net profit jumped to ₹2,072 crore from ₹660 crore in FY24, driven by a ₹10,851 crore rise in revenue. The sharp jump in profit was primarily driven by a deferred tax gain of ₹601 crore during Q4, which significantly boosted the bottom line.

In FY24, the company had reported a revenue of ₹6,497 crore. The WTG business accounted for 78% of FY25 revenue, while the remaining came from the OMS (Operations and Maintenance Services) business.

On the operating front, EBITDA surged to ₹693 crore in Q4 FY25, taking the full-year EBITDA to ₹1,857 crore. Margins expanded by 200 basis points during the quarter and 130 basis points for the full year.

The company achieved a record quarterly delivery of 573 MW, bringing total FY25 deliveries to 1.55 GW. Its order book reached a record high of 5.6 GW by the end of FY25, with the S144 platform alone surpassing 5 GW—cementing its position as the dominant product in the Indian market.

The company said it added 10 new production lines for its S144 – 3.X MW series and completed nacelle expansions at its Daman and Pondicherry facilities. It also stated plans to continue investing in a robust local manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem to support India’s wind energy ambitions.

